Donald Trump wants to keep eyeing Iran from Iraq

Terming Iran as a 'vicious country that kills many people,' POTUS will continue to deploy armed forces in Iraq

Trump's comments sparked a new round of demands in Baghdad for US forces to leave Iraq. Pic/AFP

At a time when Washington has announced a pull out of its troops from Syria, United States President Donald Trump said that he would continue to deploy armed forces in Iraq to keep a 'watch on Iran'.

During an interview with the CBS News on Sunday, Trump noted, "Well, we spent a fortune on building this incredible base. We might as well keep it. And one of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran, because Iran is a real problem." "We're going to keep watching and we're going to keep seeing and if there's trouble, if somebody is looking to do nuclear weapons or other things, we're going to know it before they do," he added.

Terming Iran to be a "vicious country that kills many people", the US President also stated that he does not "agree" with his intelligence officials who opine that Iran is in compliance with the Iran nuclear deal.

Don't overburden Iraq, says President

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Monday said that Washington needs to seek permission before prioritising its own plans, in response to Trump's comment. "Don't overburden Iraq with your own issues," Salih said, adding, "The US is a major power ... but do not pursue your own policy priorities, we live here." "It is of fundamental interest for Iraq to have good relations with Iran" Salih noted.

