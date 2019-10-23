Donald Trump: Will terminate NYT, Washington Post from White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump said he would "probably terminate" the New York Times and the Washington Post from the White House because "they’re fake", in his latest attack on the American media.

Trump made the remarks while exclusively speaking to Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. "The media is corrupt. Not all the media. I know some great people, including you (Hannity), but I know some great journalists," Trump said when he was asked about the media.

"They give Pulitzer Prizes to people that got it wrong. In all these people from the New York Times, which is a fake newspaper. We don’t even want it in the White House anymore," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates