MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Donald Trump: Will terminate NYT, Washington Post from White House

Published: Oct 23, 2019, 09:56 IST | Agencies | Washington

The US President attacked the media in a interview with Fox News

Donald Trump. Pic/AP
Donald Trump. Pic/AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump said he would "probably terminate" the New York Times and the Washington Post from the White House because "they’re fake", in his latest attack on the American media.

Trump made the remarks while exclusively speaking to Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. "The media is corrupt. Not all the media. I know some great people, including you (Hannity), but I know some great journalists," Trump said when he was asked about the media.

"They give Pulitzer Prizes to people that got it wrong. In all these people from the New York Times, which is a fake newspaper. We don’t even want it in the White House anymore," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

donald trumpworld news

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sachin Tendulkar, Deepika Padukone and others urge people to vote

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK