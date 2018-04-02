Donald Trump's International Golf Club in Florida splashed with red paint

Trump frequently visits his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he often spends time golfing over the weekends



Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Red paint was splashed across one of the entrances sign outside United States President Donald Trump's International golf club near his Florida estate in West Palm Beach. The Secret Service is investigating the incident, reported Fox News, citing Palm Beach Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Therese Barbera, as saying. However, it is unclear whether any of the Trumps were present at the club at the time of vandalism.

Trump opened the golf club in 1999. Trump frequently visits his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he often spends time golfing over the weekends. Protesters and demonstrators often take aim at the Trump properties. Earlier, in January an American artist Robin Bell with a video projector had given the Trump family's Washington DC hotel a makeover by projecting the word 'SHITHOLE' and poop emojis onto the front steps of the hotel.

The periscope also branded the US President as a 'known racist and a Nazi sympathizer.' Other messages that were projected included 'emoluments welcome' and 'pay Trump bribes here.'

