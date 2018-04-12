Donald Trumps Tweet, 'Get ready' for missile attacks: Strongest assertion ever

US president's incendiary tweet comes as Kremlin warns military action could heighten instability



Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump's latest tweet stating the "missiles will be coming" warns the world about military action in Syria. His Tweet is said to be his strongest assertion ever and indicated that there might be plans to take military action against Syria. His tweet read:

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" Trump wrote.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Trump and other Western leaders have vowed a quick and forceful response to Saturday's alleged gas attack, which killed more than 40 people in Douma. "We would hope that all sides will avoid steps that in reality are not provoked by anything and that could destabilise the already fragile situation in the region," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

UNSC rejects Russian measure on probe

The UNSC has rejected a Russian-drafted resolution on investigating chemical weapons use in Syria after Moscow vetoed a competing US-proposed measure.

