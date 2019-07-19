Dongri building collapse: Many patients will have to undergo counselling, says doctor

national

The victims of the Dongri building collapse are still being treated at the hospital. However, because of the trauma, they will have to undergo counselling

Two days after the Dongri building collapse, one of the seven admitted patients was discharged on Thursday. Although the 35-year-old patient, Hamilabano Mohammad Idris who was declared as critical earlier has been stabilized now, she would require plastic surgery of her right arm.

"The patient Idris would require a plastic surgery of her right arm which has badly been crushed under the debris for several hours. We might need to amputate her hand but we are trying our best to avoid doing it. But due to the crushing of the hand, the blood circulation has been affected badly," said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Currently, only six patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital. One patient has been discharged today. The remaining patients would be discharged within 2-3 days. But many of the patients who are under trauma will have to undergo counselling.

"Many of the patients complained of anxiety and fear. So, like a routine procedure, they underwent counselling. But it would take time to recover," said the senior doctor.

