After collapse, BMC 'notices' other crumbling buildings in Dongri

BMC pasted the notices at buildings located near Kesarbai Mansion on Tuesday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Once again, the BMC has swung into action only after a disaster. Following the collapse of the Kesarbai Mansion in Dongri, which killed 13, the civic body on Wednesday served notices to the residents of buildings located near the accident spot, asking them to submit the structural stability certificate for their building under Section 353 (B) of the MMC Act, 1888, within 30 days.

The notice reads, "As per the provision of the section 353-B of MMC Act, 1888, it is mandatory for the owner/occupier to appoint the licensed structural consultant/engineer registered with MCGM and to carry out the structural audit of the above building and submit a structural stability certificate, certifying that building is structurally fit for human habitation within a period of 30 days from the date of the receipt of the notice to the assistant commissioner (B) ward...(sic)".

The notice also suggested that if the structural consultant/engineer recommends any corrective repairs for securing the structural stability of the building, they should be carried out by the owner/occupier of the building with permission from the corporation within six months. If they fail to do so, legal action under Section 471, MMC Act, 1888 will be initiated.



Speaking to mid-day, Vivek Rahi, assistant municipal commissioner, B ward, said, "This is a regular phenomenon, where we serve notices to buildings. We also check if the suggested changes are being made."

Reacting to the notice, the residents said BMC only wakes up after people lose their lives in a disaster. Habib Nayanami, a businessman who resides in Zulekha Manzil, which was also served the notice, said, "BMC would just come and stick notices on the walls without informing anyone. Thankfully, I saw this one today before it was torn off by some child. Whenever any disaster occurs, they stick notices instead of doing anything for [preventing] it."

