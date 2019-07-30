Dongri locals on hunger strike over BMC apathy

national

Residents in the neighbourhood of the collapsed Kesarbai Mansion, also want the BMC to provide alternative accommodation to occupants of dilapidated buildings

A search at the site of the Kesarbai collapse. File pic

Residents of Dongri staying around Kesarbai building which collapsed on July 16, will go on indefinite hunger strike in front of the B ward office today, in protest of the negligence of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They say the BMC did not act though it had declared Kesarbai Mansion dilapidated. They also want the BMC to provide alternative accommodation to residents of buildings in the area which have been declared dilapidated.

Thirteen people had died when Kesarbai collapsed. The locals are calling it a 'pre-plan murder (sic)' and want BMC to act against its officials who did nothing to help its residents. In a letter to the BMC written by Afzal S Dawoodani, a local and activist who represents the residents, it is said, "This is to bring to your notice that the incident of Dongri was a pre-plan murder...by not initiating any action on the dilapidated structure. This is to request you to take strict and necessary action on the culprits of the department for not reacting after knowing the condition of the building...(sic)."

The locals want the BMC to hold a survey of each of the buildings in the jurisdiction of B ward, as many of them are in a dilapidated condition and might collapse. They also want residents of these buildings to be provided alternative accommodation. Despite repeated calls, B and C ward officer Vinayak Vispute did not comment on the letter. On July 18, mid-day had written about Haidery Manzil in Dongri, which was declared dilapidated in 2007, but lack of alternative accommodation has left 21 families with no other choice than staying in the ramshackle structure.

13

No. of people who died in the Kesarbai Mansion collapse

