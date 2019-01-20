Donor brother gives marathoner sister company at Mumbai Marathon 2019 after kidney transplant

other-sports

Varun Malhotra, who donated his kidney to seasoned half marathoner sibling Shibani Gulati, will make his Mumbai Marathon debut in today's Dream Run

Varun Malhotra trains with his sister Shibani Gulati at Nariman Point

Every runner who turns up at the starting point of the Tata Mumbai Marathon today has a purpose - better their timing, prove their fitness, make a new beginning or to run for a cause.

For Shibani Gulati and brother Varun Malhotra, 36, today's marathon is to prove that if you are armed with strength and courage, any adversity can be toppled. While Shibani, 39, a kidney transplant survivor, is a seasoned half marathoner, the Mumbai Marathon will be a first for Varun, who donated his kidney to his elder sister in 2010.

"Just like it was an instant decision to donate my kidney to Shibani, it was an instant call to participate in the marathon," said Varun, who has shed seven kilos to weigh 64kgs after three months of rigorous training.

The desire

"I saw her [Shibani] participating in marathons across the world and got inspired. Due to my hectic and erratic work schedule, I had put on a lot of weight, but the desire to lead a healthy life led me to run," added Varun, who will participate in the 6km Dream Run. He was ineligible for the half marathon because he fell short of the timings criteria. Shibani will do the 21km half marathon.

Just a few months into her 2004 marriage, Shibani was diagnosed with chronic immune kidney disease. Thanks to sticking to an extremely rigid diet, she was able to duck the transplant for six years. However, she eventually had to give in.

Varun was an active cricketer in Delhi when he decided to donate his kidney. "Everything changed for me. Looking at the waiting list [for kidney donors], someone had to take a decision and I took it upon myself to do it," revealed Varun.

It was the biggest decision of his life, but Varun took a lighter view of it. "At that time, I was thinking of Anil Kapoor's super hit movie Saaheb where he is a passionate footballer, but had to give away one kidney to fund his sister's marriage. As a result, his sports stopped forever," he quipped.

Massive pressure

However, the pressure to take a decision to donate an organ was massive. Shibani recalled: "He was just 26 and his full life was in front of him. He was active in cricket. Many relatives and friends told him that it would be a mistake to donate his kidney. The movie (Saaheb) also created a myth that everything will be over in life after donating the organ. I remember people saying to him, 'Shibani's life will remain miserable, but why do you want to suffer as well?'

"Even I was not convinced by his decision. My husband (Gautam) and me tried to brainwash him just a couple of days before the surgery which was scheduled on his birthday [March 7]. But he stood by his decision and didn't want to look back after coming this far in the processes [for a transplant surgery]."

Today's marathon won't be a one-time gig for Varun as he and Shibani aim to participate in the 1000km walk in Spain next year. "For many, I may be an inspiration, but for me, it is my brother. To do what he has done at 26 was incredible. He has achieved what not many can do in their lives," Shibani concluded.

