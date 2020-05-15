Don't angry me! Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's stern look is too cute to ignore

Someone took a bite from Inaaya Naumi's cupcake and the tot expressed her displeasure. Dad Kunal Kemmu shared her don't- mess-with-me look on Instagram. Mom Soha Ali Khan must have had a tough time calming her. We hope it was not a cousin of Taimur Ali Khan's doing. Tim will have a lot to answer for.

View this post on Instagram When you find someone taking a bite of your cupcake ð§ A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onMay 13, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is just too adorable and her social media pictures are proof! The proud parents of this two-year-old daughter, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu keep posting pictures of their tiny tot, and the fans can't stop awwing.

In a media interaction, Kunal Kemmu also shared his thoughts about the growing paparazzi phase. "There was this one day when we went for a Ganpati and Inaaya was sitting on the back seat. So before I realised, I saw her going and standing in front of the paps, smiling. She felt it's the same as we do at home."

He added, "Most of the times when we have requested the photographers to click a few pictures and then let us be, they have always heard us and obliged. Once or twice, I had seen pictures of the kids Inaaya and Taimur taken from a zoom lens which I feel isn't cool. Otherwise, the paparazzi has been kind."

Speaking about his professional journey, Kunal will be next seen in the second season of the web show "Abhay". The actor was last seen in multi-starrer Malang. The crime thriller directed by Mohit Suri starred Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Although the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, the film has performed well at the box office.

