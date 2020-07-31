Don't Ignore the OUCH!

What perceptions do the words 'Mental Health' evoke? A concern? An expensive problem? An unnoticed being?

How is it that we always tend to talk about it, after it has destroyed or damaged our emotional space?

Depression. Suicide. Extreme feeling of sadness. Do these emerge as a surprise one day, taking away your happiness, your ability to function or your life the next day?

How does it enter your personal space? Does it knock before it enters or silently insinuates itself inside?

Any negative emotion, when it sneaks into your emotional space, enters with a prick. A needle-like prick and you hear yourself saying 'Ouch!'

Ouch, and then move on, because in the end, how does a tiny pinpoint of pain count? We are strong, we are stoic; we can easily brush off these insignificant disturbances and get on with life.

Till they fester and transform into a gaping wound, just because you ignored the 'ouch'.

We really need to start de-mystifying mental health, and the stigma attached to reaching out for help. We really need to stop being so cavalier about our mental and emotional well-being. We really need to start giving our mental 'ouch' the respect and care it deserves.

Help is all around but getting the right help can be life-saving. Mental issues, like any other illness, needs an expert! Care and cure is required. As I keep reiterating, while talking to friends and relatives may make you feel better, it takes a mental health professional to help you get better. Don't refrain from reaching out, with the assumption that you can handle it.

Let's eradicate the taboo attached with mental health! Your life is precious and priceless. Reach out! Don't ignore that OUCH!

Habiba Kudrati

Counselling Psychologist

Website: www.habibakudrati.com

Email: habibakudrati@gmail.com

