Don't miss! Anushka Sharma's funny reaction on being stuck in traffic

bollywood

Anushka Sharma shared a video, where she is seen pretending to cry due to the traffic around her as she waits in her car

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is back with her quirky and funny social media posts. Recently, she shared a funny but relatable reaction on being stuck in traffic due to heavy Mumbai rains.

Anushka initially shared a message on Instagram stories that read: "When in life were meant to appreciate everything, is bumper to bumper traffic also one of those things? Asking for a friend. Cool."

Later, the actress shared a photograph of the cars standing on the road. Take a look:

The "NH10" star then shared a video, where Anushka is seen pretending to cry due to the traffic around her as she waits in her car.

View this post on Instagram Now announce your next movie ð A post shared by Anushka Sharma Fan Page ð (@anushkaswonder) onJul 27, 2019 at 12:21am PDT

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which has received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Anushka plays a specially-abled scientist in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif paired opposite him. This is the second outing of the trio together after Jab Tak Hai Jaan back in 2012. Anushka Sharma began her career by debuting opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then, she has starred opposite SRK in Jab Tak Hain Jaan (2012) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017).

Also Read: Anushka Sharma reveals why she married Virat Kohli at the peak of her career

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates