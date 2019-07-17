Anushka Sharma reveals why she married Virat Kohli at the peak of her career

bollywood

After one and a half year of marital bliss, Anushka Sharma talks about marrying Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at the young age of 29

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma always heaps praises for her husband Virat Kohli. The actress leaves no opportunity to talk about the Indian cricket captain. For an actress to marry in your early or late 20s is considered as a major hindrance or rather a roadblock in your career. However, she broke this myth and secretly married Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Italy's Lake Como.

In an interview with Filmfare, Anushka Sharma has revealed why she married Virat Kohli at the age of 29. The Pari actress says that she was in love with Kohli and felt it right. There are many other actors who marry at a younger age. When Anushka was asked about it, she said, "Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. (Smiles) And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression."

The actress further added that why do women have to always worry about her career while getting married? Anushka says that it's Virat Kohli's honesty that drove her crazy. "His honesty is something I deeply value. I'm an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He's brutally honest too. I'm so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It's so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He's someone, who's constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I'm also like that. We don't take ourselves so seriously. We're similar as people. That's why we get along," said Anushka.

Virat and Anushka often keep sharing each other's photos on their social media accounts and profess their growing love.

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screens in Aanand L Rai's film, Zero. The film tanked at the box office but that hasn't shaken the actress' confidence and she kept her production housework going on. After Zero, she hasn't announced anything big but has produced two web series - one for Netflix and the other for Amazon Prime.

