Don't miss these videos! Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh dance like nobody's watching in Udaipur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone grooved with DJ Amann Nagpal, who was at the console, playing out chartbusters, which included Gallan Goodiyan and Chogada

Isha Ambani's sangeet ceremony was a grand affair. The Ambani and Piramal families hosted their friends and family in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A number of Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ayan Mukherji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, were also a part of the celebrations. Apart from a host of Bollywood celebrities, former United States First Lady Hillary Clinton and singer Beyonce were among the high-profile attendees at the celebrations in Udaipur.

Isha, the daughter of business tycoons Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal - founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, will tie the knot on December 12 in Mumbai.

Well, all eyes were on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who let their hair down on the Malhari track from their 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. When not on the dance floor, the newly weds grooved with DJ Amann Nagpal, who was at the console, playing out chartbusters, which included Gallan Goodiyan and Chogada.

Check out their super-cool videos here:

Deepika Padukone's Chogada version:

Also check out Aish-Abhi dance like no one's watching:

