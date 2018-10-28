Don't scare us, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan ticks off Amit Shah

national

Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday mocked at BJP President Amit Shah, saying his "strength" won't be enough to pull down the Kerala government led by the CPI-M.

On Saturday, Shah warned Vijayan not to play with the Sabarimala issue and warned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not mind throwing out the Kerala government if it tried to tinker with issues of faith.

Addressing a public meeting on Sunday night, Vijayan went hammer and tongs at Shah and the RSS and warned the Hindu group not to try any tricks after hearing Shah.

"The Godfather of the BJP was heard saying that they will pull down the Kerala government. His physique, which is made up of only water, won't be enough to do that. It is best if he does all this in Gujarat," thundered Vijayan to wild cheering and clapping.

Vijayan added that despite trying all the tricks, Amit Shah had not been able to get a foothold in Kerala.

"You came with huge expectations and conducted a yatra here but in the end you had to run away. You people have no space here," added Vijayan.

Earlier, state BJP President P.S. Sreedharan Pillai clarified that Shah never said that the Centre would pull down the Kerala government and all that he said was that the people would revolt against the Left.

"That was what our president said but the media has twisted his statements," said Pillai.

The Supreme Court has overturned a ban on women of menstrual age (10-50 years) from entering the hilltop temple where Lord Ayyappa is worshipped.

