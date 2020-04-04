Don't you guys get it?

Even as most parts of the world, including America, is under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there are a privileged few who can still have their way. Pop singer Jennifer Lopez and her baseball star partner Alex Rodriguez have managed to enjoy exclusive gym sessions in Miami, Florida despite all public places having been ordered to shut down, according to British tabloid, The Daily Mail.

In pictures published by the newspaper, JLo, 50, is seen in a red crop top and leggings while A-Rod, 44, is dressed in black, as they emerge from the gym's back door. Ironically, a sign at the door reads 'THIS GYM IS NOT OPEN, STAY HOME, STAY SAFE.

The US is among the worst hit countries in the Corovirus crisis, recording over 6000 deaths till date, and Florida is the country's third largest state, offering rapid spread risk.

Fans were upset with JLo and A-Rod. One online follower wrote, "This privilege is unfathomable," while another questioned why the couple could not afford a well-equipped home gym given their massive combined wealth.

