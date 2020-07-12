Doodle me a dream! Actress Shikha Talsania's drawings are up for sale

Shikha Talsania, best remembered for her big screen role in Veere Di Wedding, has decided she is not going to let the lockdown, now in its fourth month, disrupt her creative flow. She has added the tag, doodler, to her Instagram bio.

The actor's drawings are up for sale and she is routing the funds towards the Artists for Artists initiative that's helping creative professionals out of work during the pandemic.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What are your earliest memories of doodling?

I used to do it on the last page of notebooks back at school, on cups, piggy banks, on walls, even on myself. I've been doodling forever. I get lost when I start; it's meditative and I escape to a fantasy world that I create at that point—where lines and curves made by the pen take over. I lose track of time. I love it.

Why begin again?

If there is a pen or pencil around me, I'm doodling, even on my palm. I was recently on a 30-minute telephonic meeting, and taking notes. Once I was done with the notes in five minutes, the rest of the call was spent drawing. I realised how much I miss it.

What inspires you to draw?

Everything around me. Nature, the cosmos, human emotions.

Why did you decide to donate?

The wonderful work that Artists for Artists is doing deserves a push. I decided to donate my time as well and deliver ration kits to the needy. Every sector is struggling. The artiste community is one I belong to, and I wanted to help out in every way. Theatre artistes, on and off stage, musicians, set painters, dancers, singers—we are all in this together.

How has the response been?

Overwhelming and full of love and encouragement. I hope I can get more people to get involved to donate funds or their time.

