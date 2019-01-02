Dosa named after Deepika Padukone; Ranveer Singh wants to order it

bollywood

Owing to Deepika Padukone's global fandom, a restaurant in Austin, Texas in the United States of America, a dosa is named after Deepika Padukone

Owing to Deepika's global fandom, a restaurant in Austin, Texas in the United States of America, a dosa is named after Deepika Padukone. A fan posted a photo of this interesting menu on the Twitter page and the details of the Deepika Padukone dosa says, 'topped with fiery hot ghost chilli and stuffed with our potato mix'.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram sharing the picture of the menu captioning, 'Hungry anyone?'.

The actress also quote tweeted the fan by saying, What a great way to begin the year...Happy New Year!

Her hubby, Ranveer Singh too shared the pic on his Instagram handle by saying, "I'd eat that".

Touted as Bollywood's leading lady, Deepika Padukone has had an eventful year ends the year with a bang with major accomplishments in the month of December. Emerging as the only woman to win a spot in the top 5 list of the richest Indian celebrities by Forbes, Deepika Padukone has set new precedents. Deepika is not only the highest paid actress in Bollywood currently but also the most commercially viable actress. As her film Padmaavat entered the 300 crore club earlier this year, Deepika became the only actress to have shouldered a woman-led film to the coveted club.

Sizzling on the cover of GQ for the December edition, Deepika Padukone graced the first magazine after her wedding. The pictures have been soaring the temperatures owing to her oozing sexiness. Earlier in the year, Deepika Padukone also featured in the TIME Magazine list of 100 most influential people in the world, Variety Magazine's International Women’s Impact report amongst other accomplishments.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone On A Honeymoon In Colombo?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates