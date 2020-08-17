Doting mother Shweta Tiwari strikes that elusive work-life balance and how!

Shweta Tiwari is back to work as the shooting of her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has resumed in full swing. The actress, who has garnered rave reviews for her portrayal as Gunnet Sikka in the show, made her on-screen character a role model for middle-aged women who should never stop dreaming or achieving their goals in life.

While Guneet Sikka is a headstrong woman with a powerful voice of her own, who refuses to succumb to societal norms and pressures, Shweta Tiwari is no-less than her on-screen character.

Shweta is happy to be back on set and gives her all to essay the role of Guneet to the T. Earlier, her son Reyansh would visit her on set and in between scenes she would spend time with him. However, due to the current situation and in order to maintain social distancing and safety, Reyansh doesn't visit Shweta on set anymore.

A source says, "Being the doting mother that she is, Shweta calls her three-year-old son Reyansh to check upon him. She video calls her son every two hours."

Speaking about meeting her son virtually when on sets, she said, "Nothing beats the joy of being around my kids, and not being at home taking care of them is a bit of a task. Though there are people to look after them. As a mother, I do miss being around them."

Adding further to this, she said, "Being a single mother, managing things in these times is not easy, but Palak is such a responsible daughter and even the nanny at home is a huge help. They are at home with my little bundle of joy to take care of him, but I do think of my little boy and make sure he is all good as I cannot bring him to the set as I used to earlier. So, I video call him after every two hours to ensure that he is fine and speak with him virtually as desperate times call for desperate measures."

Watch Shweta Tiwari as Guneet Sikka on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony Entertainment Television

