Double celebrations for Vidya Balan on January 1, 2021; here's why

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan were papped at the Gateway of India on Wednesday evening. They travelled in a ferry to Alibaug. The season's festivities are special for Balan as she celebrates her birthday on January 1. So, it is always a dual celebration for the actor. It's not just another year for her, but the world as well.

Balan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 16 years. She made her Bollywood debut with Pradeep Sarkar's Parineeta in 2005 and went on to be seen in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, Tumhari Sulu and Mission Mangal. She's now gearing up for a film called Sherni and was last seen in Shakuntala Devi.

The actress also went on a cleanliness drive while holidaying in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. She and producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur planned the getaway as part of their eighth wedding anniversary celebrations on December 14. Balan went hiking in the hills, which doubled up as a clean-up mission.

Vidya Balan is an apt role model and an aspirational figure with not just her acting skills but also her social activities. The actress who was currently enjoying her holiday took up the task of cleaning the vicinity while on her vacation. Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Vidya is currently vacationing with Siddharth Roy Kapur in the mountains.

Balan has always been vocal about social issues and makes it a point to contribute towards the betterment of the environment. Recently while on her break, Vidya Balan shared videos and pictures wherein she is clearing bottles off the mountains after a hike.

Balan, who was on a hike was disturbed to see trash strewn around the picturesque mountains ... so she got down to picking up bottles herself and posted the video on Instagram. She helped locals collect trash and hoped to earn 'good karma'.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Also Read: Vidya Balan: We Are All Victims And Perpetrators Of Patriarchy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news