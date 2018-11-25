Double glory for Pranjali Patil at MSSA athletics

other-sports

Pranjali Patil with her gold medals. Pic/Gordon D'Costa

Pranjali Patil, 15, of Udayachal High School (Vikhroli), created two new meet records by winning gold medals in the girls' U-16 100m hurdles and the long jump events on Day Two of the MSSA-organised annual inter school athletic championship at University Sports Pavilion on Saturday.

Pranjali crossed the finish line in a record time of 15.0 secs to take gold. She bettered the previous record of 15.2 secs which was set by Sharvari Parulekar, also of Udayachal school, last year.

Later, Pranjali came up with another sterling show and claimed the long jump gold as she leapt to a distance of 5.23m and set a new meet record. The previous record of 5.22m was also set last year by Sharvari.

Despite winning two gold medals, Pranjali was not satisfied with her results. "My timing in the hurdles was dismal as it is below my personal best of 14.36, which is also a national record I set in winning gold at the AFI National Junior Athletic Championship in Jharkhand earlier this month," Pranjali told mid-day.

Two more records were witnessed. Harshita Shetty of Lokhandwala Foundation (Kandivli) set a record in the girls' U-16 shot put as she hurled the iron ball to a distance of 12.58m to win the gold. Saniya Sawant of Udayachal won the girls' U-14 80m hurdles gold in a record time of 12.3 secs.

