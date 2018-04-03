Dr BR Ambedkar's statue found damaged in MP

The desecration created tension in the area and prompted authorities to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC, Balaghat Sub Divisional Magistrate K C Bopche said

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was allegedly damaged by some unidentified people in Bharveli area here, an official said today. The desecration created tension in the area and prompted authorities to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC, Balaghat Sub Divisional Magistrate K C Bopche said. The local administration installed a new statue of Ambedkar at the spot. "Within six hours of the bust being found disfigured, with people's cooperation we installed a new statue of Ambedkarji," Bopche said.

Police have booked unidentified persons in connection with the incident, he added. G Janardhan, Additional DGP (Anti-naxal Operations) who is based in Balaghat, told PTI over phone that the situation was peaceful. The incident took place a day after widespread violence was reported in the state during "Bharat bandh".

