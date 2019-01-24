He refuses to have a conversation

dr-love

Illustrations/Ravi Jadhav

A while ago, my boyfriend convinced me to have a threesome with him. I wasn't comfortable with this but went ahead because he insisted. It wasn't a very enjoyable experience for either of us and, since that time, he has been very cold towards me. It's as if he blames me for how it went, and we haven't even had sex after that night. I don't know what to do about this if he doesn't even want to have a conversation about it. I also think it's unfair that I am being blamed for something I had no control over, and something I didn't want to do in the first place. If things continue like this, I don't see how this relationship can have a future. What do you suggest I do?

You shouldn't do anything you are not comfortable with, even if this means refusing someone you love. You are being blamed unfairly and are right to be upset about it. Your boyfriend has been insensitive about this, and a threesome can be an act of betrayal for some people because it involves bringing in someone else into what is an intimate space. If he doesn't want to have a conversation about it, I suggest you have a one-sided chat telling him how you feel and why the onus of this does not lie on you. You should also point out, quite clearly, that an inability to discuss this like adults and move on can be harmful to your relationship.

One of the things that annoys me most about my husband is his habit of spending more than he earns. This is harming us financially and I don't know how to stop him.

If he isn't listening, or doesn't grasp the importance of this, why not ask a friend or family member to have a chat with him? Financial security is important for a relationship and you have every right to question him about this because it affects both your lives.

