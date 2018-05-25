'He responds to arguments with silent treatment'

I usually forget about arguments the next morning while he holds on to them and thinks about every little thing for a lot longer than necessary





My husband and I have a great relationship, except for the fact that he responds to every argument with the silent treatment. He stops speaking to me, sometimes for days. This is very frustrating, because I usually forget about arguments the next morning while he holds on to them and thinks about every little thing for a lot longer than necessary. I don't think this is healthy in the long run. I have asked him why he behaves like this, and he doesn't have a good reason because he says he can't even explain it himself. We are planning to have a child, and I would like him to address this, because I can't imagine how a child will react to this sort of behaviour. What should I do?

It's good that you have a great relationship, and that he admits to not understanding why he behaves the way he does, because it means he is ready to do what it takes to make this work. I also think it's good for you both to address this before having a child. Have you asked him to consider speaking to a therapist? Depression can take a number of forms, which isn't to say your husband is depressed, but it's always good to get a professional's opinion because identifying the source of a problem is the first step towards finding a solution. I suggest you both speak to a counsellor as soon as possible. This isn't a serious problem, but getting an outsider's opinion will help.

I don't know why my boyfriend watches as many violent movies as he does. I am worried about the effect they may have on his personality. Should I stop him from watching them?

Assuming he is not a child, I'm not sure how you can forbid someone from watching something. There are a lot of awful things one can be influenced by, but only if one chooses to be. Go by his actions, not his fondness for these films.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates