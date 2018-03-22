'I am happy with my girlfriend, but I feel sidelined'

I feel as if I have lost my sense of power in the relationship I currently have with my girlfriend



I feel as if I have lost my sense of power in the relationship I currently have with my girlfriend. I always had an assertive personality and an opinion with my ex-girlfriends, but this one feels different because it's almost as if I have given up all the power I used to have. I don't know how to explain it, but I don't seem to have any say in anything we do. All the decisions about what we do, how we spend our weekends, who we meet, are made by her and I just agree without even putting up an argument. I don't have a problem with any of her decisions, but I feel as if I have been sidelined completely. She would agree with my suggestions if I were to make any, because it's not as if she's pushy, but I don't even come up with any suggestions. Am I depressed? Am I losing my self-esteem or am I just happy to let her take control for some other reason?

From what you say, your girlfriend isn't actually doing anything out of the ordinary. If you refuse to tell her how you feel, or what you want to do, but have a problem when she makes these decisions, how exactly is she responsible for your feeling powerless? She isn't compelling you to do anything you don't want to, because you say you are happy with the choices she makes, which points to the fact that you probably do have a problem. A loss of self-esteem could be a sign of depression, so I suggest you speak to a professional if you believe there is something bothering you enough to make you clam up like this. Relationships are about give and take, and equality. It's when you view them as power struggles that things start to go wrong. Think about why you feel this way, because depression is a serious thing and should be treated by a counsellor. It's also more common than you think.

