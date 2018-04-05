'Is it okay if my girlfriend hangs out with her ex?'

Is it okay for my girlfriend to go out with her ex-boyfriend for a movie?

She isn't dating him and they are obviously still friends, so why should this be a problem? The only thing that matters is the trust you should both have in each other.

I haven't been doing very well financially for a while now, because of an inability to find a better job coupled with some debts I have to pay off. This has changed my girlfriend for some reason. We had no problems earlier, but now, whenever I say I can't go to a restaurant she likes or a movie, she makes it seem as if I am doing this on purpose to hurt her in some way. She was very understanding at the start, and even paid a few times when we went out, but now seems to make it a big deal every time, making me feel like a freeloader simply because I can't afford to buy a few things. She has forgotten the hundreds of times I have taken her out when I did have more money. This is causing all kinds of arguments between us, which is sad because we used to have a great relationship earlier. Is there any way I can make this better?

Is there anything else that has changed apart from your financial situation? Have the two of you talked about this? It may be just a trigger for deeper issues you may not be aware of, because hardships of any kind tend to change us in ways we may not always want to recognise or accept. Why don't you ask your girlfriend if she thinks you have changed in some way? Also talk about the money, because to avoid it when it is clearly creating a rift between the two of you doesn't make sense. Talk about your past too, so you can both see how things have changed and try to make it better with a little work.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries.

