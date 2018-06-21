Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Neha Kakkar's fun time on Dus Ka Dum with Salman Khan

Sunil Grover and Salman Khan made a parody of the song 'Chaand Chupa Badal Mein' as they jointly added the lines of the song which turned out to be a beautiful one

Neha Kakkar, Salman Khan and Sunil Grover

Nation's loved comedian and a personality who wears many hats will be seen on Sony Entertainment Television's game reality show Dus Ka Dum. He is none other than Sunil Grover who is considered to be one of the most entertaining comedians and is fondly known as Dr. Mashoor Gulati. The comedian will be seen at his hilarious best on the show along with singing sensation and India's youth idol Neha Kakkar who will be seen as a judge on Indian Idol 10 along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani."



Both of them had a gala time with Dumdaar host Salman Khan where Sunil Grover entertained everyone with his hilarious acts whereas Neha Kakkar rapped on the song 'Unchi hai Building' with Salman Khan. Contestant Suparna from Jamshedpur who was visibly excited got a chance to shake a leg with her idol Salman Khan. No one can miss this episode as it is going to tickle everyones funny bones!



Sunil Grover and Salman Khan also made a parody of the song "Chaand Chupa Badal Mein" as they jointly added the lines of the song which turned out to be a beautiful one. Salman Khan made sure that the contestants and guests on the show are made comfortable and have a great time. He has never made anyone feel that he is a superstar. This episode is to watch out for!

