Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case: Three accused doctors get bail

The Bombay High Court grants bail to all three accused on Rs 2 lakh bond and asks them to appear before the crime branch every alternate day

Dr. Payal Tadvi killed herself after regularly being ragged by her seniors

The Bombay High Court, on Friday (August 9) granted bail to the three doctors who were arrested in connection with the suicide of Dr. Payal Tadvi. According to the police, the court granted them bail on Rs 2 lakh bond and have asked them to appear before the crime branch every alternate day. The three doctors Hema Ahuja, Ankita Khandelwal and Bhakti Meher will not be allowed to go inside the Nair Hospital. Their license will remain suspended until the trial gets over or further court directions.

The accused trio had moved the high court after a special court rejected their bail pleas on June 24.

The crime branch arrested the three senior doctors, Dr. Hema Ahuja, Dr. Ankita Khandelwal, and Dr. Bhakti Meher for abetment to suicide of Mumbai doctor Payal Tadvi who hung herself in the hostel room of BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai in May this year.

The Crime Branch investigating the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi had filed the charge sheet against the three senior doctors mentioning caste-based harassment and torture abetting her suicide.

