Dr Shreeram Lagoo passes away; Rishi Kapoor and other celebs pay tribute to the legendary actor

Dr Shreeram Lagoo, a revered theatre and film actor, passed away on December 17 at the age of 92. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. A number of celebrities like Ritesh Sidhwani, Rishi Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar and others took to social media to condole the demise of Dr Lagoo.

Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani tweeted:

A great actor and a greater activist. May our ‘Natsamrat’ rest in peace ðÂÂÂ #RIPShriramLagoo — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 17, 2019

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, too, expressed his sorrow on Dr Lagoo's passing. He wrote on Twitter: "R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab."

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted:

Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/pqZovSz0lT — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 17, 2019

Actress Sonali Kulkarni wrote a heartfelt for Dr Shreeram Lagoo. Here's what she tweeted:

Paresh Rawal tweeted, "Truly a GREAT theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more. AUM Shanti." Urmila Matondkar shared memories of the legendary actor, and tweeted:

Dr Shreeram Lagoo was born in Satara in 1927 and was trained as an ENT surgeon by profession. He played an important part in the growth of the theatre movement in Maharashtra. Dr Lagoo, the real Natsamrat, will truly be missed.

