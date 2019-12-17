Legendary actor Shreeram Lagoo passes away at 92

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

2019 may not end on a happy note for all the lovers of Indian Cinema, especially the Marathi and Hindi cinema since one of its most reputed, respected, and revered artists is no more. We are talking about Shreeram Lagoo, who has passed away at the age of 92 at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He passed away following age-related health issues, family sources said.



The man was a lot more than just an actor, the people who have observed his life very closely would know he was also an ENT surgeon. He has acted in more than 100 Marathi and Hindi films and was one of the most powerful and piercing character actors of Indian Cinema at one point.

He was studying medicine when the bug of acting bit him and he knew he had to be an actor. He began his journey into the world of acting by doing theatre. Given his tenacity, he knew he would one day make it on the celluloid and charm everyone with his acting. He made his debut in Hindi cinema in 1971 with Aahat- Ek Ajeeb Kahani, and there was no looking back then.

Rishi Kapoor even took to his Twitter account and wrote- R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you, Dr. Sahab. Take a look right here:

The journey continued for 25 years and his last appearance in a solid role was in 1996 with the film, Aurat Aurat Aurat. In 1980, he began acting in Marathi films and made his debut with a film called Sinhasan. The actor, in his nearly three-decade career, won several awards and accolades for his work in cinema and theatre.

The film industry and political circles condoled the demise of Lagoo, including actor Ashok Saraf and state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Indian Cinema has lost another gem and a powerhouse of talent and we pray his soul Rest In Peace.

