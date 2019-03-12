Dr Tiwari : 'Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a corporate mediator'

national

Hindu Mahasabha's general secretary slams Art of Living founder's induction into Ramjanmabhoomi mediation panel

DrÂ Indira Tiwari (left) and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

After All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul chief Asaduddin Owaisi, S Q R Ilyas, co-convener of the Babri Masjid Action Committee and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), it is now Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's general secretary Dr Indira Tiwari who has questioned the presence of Art of Living guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as mediator in the Supreme Court's three-member panel on the Ramjanmabhoomi case.

His 'neutrality' (or the lack of it) has been their point of contention. "I am more concerned about statements that Sri Sri has made in the past, which are a pointer that he is not fit to be on the mediation panel," the Hindu Mahasabha's secretary said. The panel has eight weeks to complete its mediation, with a 'progress' report due in four weeks.

Sri Sri has, however, refused to comment directly on the accusations using the 'kuch toh log kehenge' argument for his critics. He has tweeted earlier on the Ayodhya issue saying: 'Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals'.

In contradiction with SC

Dr Tiwari said that she referred specifically to Sri Sri's stance "on the Sabarimala issue where he stated that women should not enter the temple premises and traditions must be respected. This was a direct contravention of the Supreme Court order, which allowed women access to the Sabarimala shrine. Now this person is on the mediation panel, referred to by the Supreme Court that is incomprehensible."

Tiwari also dismissed the argument that some upholders of tradition claimed in the Sabarimala row that even women were against women. "Do we not have examples in history were women have oppressed women? Does that make it okay?" she questioned. Tiwari slammed Sri Sri as, "not a spiritual but a businessman and a mediator between corporate houses." She said these were "marketing gurus and they are judged by the public on the number of persons at their gatherings."

When informed about Sri Sri venturing into Iraq's conflict zone to pitch for peace and AOL's sister organisation providing trauma relief to Yazidi women subjected to IS atrocities, Tiwari shot back saying, "who has gone to Iraq? Have you checked the veracity of these claims?"

Tiwari, who is based in Delhi, was in Mumbai in 2015 when underworld don Dawood's hotel Raunaq Afroz had gone under the hammer at an auction in a Colaba hotel. Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani and Tiwari had created a saffron stir as 'bidders' and sent the media into a frenzy. They had not won the bid though.

