Dr. Zeus's find, Badal to release his new single 'Trip'

After the massive success of Vamos, the uber talented, Badal will soon be seen releasing another song called Trip. With over 10MN views, Vamos was an instant hit with the youth and the new single Trip promises to be much more. Written and composed by Badal himself, the song has a groovy vibe and that will make you want to play the same on loop.

Post revealing the fun, trippy poster, Badal says, "I am really looking forward to the release of Trip. It has a very different sound and I am sure listeners will love it."

Talking about his experience working with Dr. Zeus, Badal says, "For my first big break, I got a chance to work with the legendary Dr. Zeus. I am excited to be relapsing my second single now and I am sure listeners will enjoy this as much as Vamos."

Also, sharing his experience working with BeingU, he added, "BeingU is an amazing platform for artists like us who are trying to find their ground in the Industry. Working with them is a collaborative team effort. Together we promise to create many more hits."

