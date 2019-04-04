Drashti Dhami to have a sizzling dance performance in Gathbandhan

television

To make Gudi Padwa celebration a grand affair, Dhrasti Dhami will be coming as Savitri's special guest on Gathbandhan to grace the festivities

Gudi Padwa is known to be a spring festival that symbolizes the beginning of a new year for Maharashtrians in India. Colors' show Gathbandhan that highlights a gritting love story between a gangster and a righteous IPS officer will soon witness a Gudi Padwa track. In the current storyline, Dhanak (Shruti Sharma) is recovering from a critical health condition and her family is anxiously waiting for her to return home. To thank god for saving Dhanak’s life, the entire family host Gudi Padwa puja in their society.

To make the celebration a grand affair, popular actress Dhrasti Dhami will be coming as Savitri's special guest to grace the festivities. Dressed up in a traditional pink and green Navaree saree looking like a Marathi mulgi, Drashti will give a spectacular performance on the popular songs like Pinga, Fitoori, and Sapno Mein Milti Hai along with Dhanak and Savitri.



Commenting on her performance Drashti Dhami said, "I was extremely delighted to be a part of the Gudi Padwa celebrations on Gathbandhan as I got a chance to look like a proper Marathi mulgi. Dancing is something that I always enjoy and I couldn't deny it when I was approached for a dance performance on the show. I hope the viewers enjoy it, as I enjoyed shaking a leg on some of the most famous Bollywood songs along with the cast. I had a great time with the entire cast and crew and I wish the best for them."

