Dream Girl box office: Ayushmann Khurrana's film rakes in Rs 97.65 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl, directed by debutant director Raaj Shaandilyaa, is roaring and how at the box-office. In terms of critical acclaim, the film may have paled in comparison to Khurrana's previous outings as an actor, commercially, this is all set to be his second most successful film after last year's blockbuster, Badhaai Ho. Ace film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the collections of the comedy so far. Have a look:-

The film traced the journey of a man called Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) and how circumstances and unemployment forced him to take up an offer at a shady and surreptitious call centre that leads to hilarious moments. As you may have seen in the film and the trailer, he has the gift of talking in a female voice and how this talent gives birth to a character called Pooja. Dream Girl is more about Pooja than Karam.

Akin to Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl has managed to tickle the audiences' funny bones and entertain and enthral them with its concept and narrative. Khurrana continues to surprise and shock his fans and critics and consolidate the fact he's one of the finest talents in the Tinsel Town currently. What will be interesting to see is whether the film goes past Badhaai Ho's lifetime collections of 139 crores or not! In ten days, we'll have two thunderstorms at the box-office, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Will Dream Girl survive the wave of these two juggernauts? Time to wait and watch!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates