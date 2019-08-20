Dream Girl Song: Dil Ka Telephone is a peppy song you can groove to

bollywood

The makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha-starrer Dream Girl have just released another song from the film, titled Dil Ka Telephone. Check it out!

A still from the Dil Ka Telephone song. Pic/YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Dream Girl. The comedy, which also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and others, features Ayushmann Khurrana essaying the role of a young man imitating female voices.

The makers of Dream Girl released the first song from the film, Radhe Radhe, on August 14. While that was a fun dance number, the second song released from the film is also quite peppy and will make you want to tap your feet to it. Titled Dil Ka Telephone, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen singing in a female voice in the song.

Watch the video of Dil Ka Telephone here:

The music of the song has been composed by Meet Bros, and it has been sung by Meet Bros Ft. Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz, while the lyrics are by Kumaar.

Talking about dubbing in a female voice for the film, Ayushmann Khurrana told mid-day, "I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

He further added, "The biggest challenge was to crack the right note. As a guy, I have a natural [deep] baritone and that makes it difficult to sound convincing as a woman. To transition between voices was challenging, but it wasn't one bit exhausting. I am naturally drawn to different characters, so this was an adventure."

Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing mythological characters, Sita and Draupadi, and lending a female voice to these characters, which adds a feather to his cap and a twist to the storyline. Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Aashish Singh. The film is all set to hit the screens on September 13, 2019.

