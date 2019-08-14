Dream Girl song: Radhe Radhe featuring Ayushmann and Nushrat is quirky and hilarious

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in Radhe Radhe

Ayushmann Khurrana has received a tremendous response for his Dream Girl trailer. The makers of the film released the first song from the movie, titled Radhe Radhe, today, August 14, 2019. The song is sung by Amit Gupta and written by Kumaar and Shabbir Ahmed and is all set to start a laughter riot just like the trailer.

Speaking about Ayushmann's appearance in the song, director Raaj Shandilyaa said, "When Ayushmann had to dress up as Radha or Sita, he lost weight and worked on the nuances to look feminine."

Watch the video of Radhe Radhe here:

B-town celebrities have been appreciating Ayushmann's roles from a no-nonsense cop in Article 15 to the hilarious and quirky Pooja for Dream Girl. One of his co-stars, actress Bhumi Pednekar shared, "l mean…AK you're non stop yaar..was in splits..so good..team #DreamGirl I really can't wait to watch the film now..looks like too much fun."

Meet Brothers have composed the song and it's sure to become the song of the year. The makers put up a massive set in Mumbai for Radhe Radhe to offer the audience a Mathura-Gokul feel through the song. Both Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha have given the song their very own personality and the brilliant video is proof.

National Award-winner Ayushmann will be playing mythological characters, Sita and Draupadi, and lending a female voice to these characters, which adds a feather to his cap and uniqueness to the storyline. Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Aashish Singh. The film is all set to hit the screens on September 13, 2019.

