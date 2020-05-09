Dress up, cook, cuddles: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are sister goals!

Having a sister is like having a friend forever! One can make a wish and get it fulfilled, no matter what, you cannot get rid of her, and they'll still be with your forever. Speaking of sisters, we have many Bollywood celebrities who give major sister goals. One of such sisterly duo is none other than Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi's daughters just can't keep calm when they are around each other. Their social media posts are not only fun but will also make you go running towards your sister, and shower her with love and affection. For the unversed, Khushi Kapoor returned to the bay after the coronavirus outbreak, and she has quarantined herself with papa Boney Kapoor and elder sister Khushi at their Mumbai house.

Their lockdown period looks no less than a sweet family vacation. Despite being at home, the duo has found out various ways to annoy each other, care for each other, and on top of everything, be there for each other. From cooking meals, experimenting with recipes, painting, to playing virtual games, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have made the boring lockdown into fun-filled quarantine sessions.

When Janhvi Kapoor made carrot cake and 'banana toffee'

This one did crack us up! Janhvi Kapoor wore the chef's hat, not once but twice. The actress made an effort to bake a carrot cake, and feed it to Khushi Kapoor. Well, if this one turned out to be a good bake, her 'banana toffee' experiment failed for her sister. Khushi subtly rejecting sister Janhvi's attempt to make a dessert will leave you in splits.

When 'who's more likely to' turned out to be a fun game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janhvikapoor_fan_ (@janhvikapoor_fan_) onApr 14, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

A fan-club of Janhvi took to its Instagram account and shared the video and the questions were not only a little about their personal lives but also reflected how much chill and causal the sisters are. From 'Who's likely to get married first' to 'Who's likely to have babies first', the Kapoor sisters spilled the beans on all. Watch the video here.

The hairdresser version of Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor also took up the hairdresser's seat and was seen dressing up the actress for a journey to nowhere. Funny, isn't it?

When Janhvi Kapoor cuddled up with baby sister Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor frequently shared photos of herself with Khushi even before, and those pictures too were full of love and affection for her sibling. Janhvi recently shared an Instagram story that shows her cuddling up with Khushi on the sofa, who looks quite amused with the former's shenanigans. Janhvi captioned the photo, "She loves having me around, can you tell?"

On the work front, Janhvi has several films in her kitty. She has a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in the pipeline, where she plays the titular character. Janhvi also has a horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Besides these films, Janhvi has the much-awaited Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar's Takht, which features an ensemble star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Roohi Afzana, a horror-comedy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news