Drew Barrymore tells Andy Cohen she's 'never forgiven' herself for drinking too much on WWHL

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore recently opened up to American television talk show host Andy Cohen about her one regret from the actor's last appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live.' According to E!News, the 45-year-old actor Drew and Andy sat down for her 'Art of the Interview' series for her new daytime talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. In the series, Drew sits down with other notable hosts who she admires and gets their take on hosting, interviewing and what it takes to have a hit show.

Her conversation with Andy was no different, and the 'Charlie's Angels' star even shared her one regret from her time on his hit Bravo show. And also dished on why she thinks Andy is a brilliant host.

Drew remarked that she's always been a total professional when it comes to work, except for that one time she lost control on 'WWHL'.

"But it was on your show and I drank too much and I have never forgiven myself" Nor will I ever forgive myself," Barry shared with the host.

Cohen was pretty shocked to learn that the '50 First Dates' star didn't love her last appearance, but he reassured her that she's not the only one to fall victim to getting a little tipsy on his set.

The 52-year-old host Cohen encouraged the star by saying, "Oh God, Well I'm used to people being overserved on my show and so I don't even really have a totally clear memory of it but you don't need to apologize to me for being overserved on my show, that happens. You're in a great club of people."

She also didn't shy away from praising the host's incredible versatility as an interviewer.

Barrymore gushed, "You have every kind of person on your show. Everyone has come to play from Meryl Streep to Oprah and you have to be the UN ambassador with the greatest skillset in your reunions and what you have done is my favourite thing in the world, you have mixed tones."

As reported by E!News, Andy revealed that he's always tried to strike a balance. He shared, "I love you for getting that because I am all about high and low and that is my entire goal in everything that I'm doing."

