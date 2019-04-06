DRI seizes 163 gold bars worth Rs 5.54 crore in Raigad, 1 held

crime

Shourya Exim proprietor Rajesh Bhanushali has been arrested with gold bars worth worth Rs 5.54 crore, said a senior DRI official

The gold was shipped from the UAE

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 163 gold bars collectively weighing 19kg worth Rs 5.54 crore. The consignment was shipped by Shourya Exim from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Shourya Exim proprietor Rajesh Bhanushali has been arrested, said a senior DRI official.

"Reliable sources had given us a tip-off that the containers will be carrying heavy melting scrap. Our officials examined five containers stationed at M/S Hind Terminal CFS, Nhava Sheva in Raigad district," said the official.

"The detailed examination of the containers resulted in the recovery of three metallic hollow pipes with one end press closed while the other end was closed with nuts and bolts. After opening the nuts and bolts of these three pipes, we found 17 identical bundles and one small bundle, all wrapped in black insulation tape, that contained the gold bars," the officer added.

