Drive song Makhna feat. Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez is high on style and scale

Updated: Oct 03, 2019, 15:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the first song of her new film, Drive, and it's shot breathtakingly!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Jacqueline Fernandez
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Jacqueline Fernandez

We have said this before and we say this again that nothing, and we mean nothing, goes planned in Bollywood. Karan Johar’s production, Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, was slated to release on March 2, 2018, but rumours suggested the man wasn’t happy with the final product and asked Tarun Mansukhani, the director, to make some changes.

Then the new release date that came out was June 28, 2019, but luck eluded the film this time too. Finally, it’ll see the lights of the day on November 1, 2019, but not in the form of a theatrical release but on Netflix. The makers have reserved the digital platform for this remake of a Hollywood film of the same name. And finally, we get to see a glimpse of the world of Drive, which looks luscious and gorgeous. Fernandez shared a video from the first song, Makhna, and all we can say is that it has been captured with style and scale.

Have a look right here:

Drive is expected to be a high octane action-packed adventure drama and comes right after Rajput tasting tremendous success with Chhichhore. He also has Dil Bechara coming up, the remake of the Hollywood tearjerker, Fault In Our Stars. Fernandez, on the other hand, will be seen with Salman Khan in Kick 2.

