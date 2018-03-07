Driving licence issuing process to become fully computerised: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that the process of approving driving licences will soon be made fully computerised and there will be no human interface in granting such licences to heavy vehicle drivers in the country



Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that the process of approving driving licences will soon be made fully computerised and there will be no human interface in granting such licences to heavy vehicle drivers in the country.

Launching the scheme for District Driving Training Centres, the minister said this will reduce the instances of bogus driving licences and will result in lesser number of accidents on the roads.

Gadkari added that at least one model driving training centre will be set up in each district with a financial assistance of up to Rs 1 crore from his ministry. The agency will invest equal amount of grant under the scheme.

"The scheme is designed with an objective of creating employment and meeting the requirement of heavy and light motor vehicle drivers in the country. It also aims at inculcating the habit of road safety, like behavioural and attitudinal changes among drivers," a statement said.

It added that training courses will be conducted for drivers who carry dangerous and hazardous goods.

Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said drivers' training can save up to Rs 10,000 crore every year.

During the event, the ministers also launched a mobile app and a toll-free emergency number for highway users.

The key features of the app include provision for the user to enter road quality-related information or to report any accident or pothole on the highway. It also provides users with real-time data related to waiting time expected at toll plazas.

