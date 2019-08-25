Drug racket busted; WY tablets worth Rs 400 crore seized

crime

The vehicle along with the driver was brought to Thoubal Police Station for proper verification

Manipur: Manipur police seized 40 lakh tablets of contraband WY (World is Yours), worth Rs 400 crore in the international market in a major crackdown at inter-village road (IVR) at Phoudel Keirambi Mathak Leikai in Manipur. "The combined team of Thoubal District Police was assisted by local youth clubs and women welfare association in the seizure of the contraband item," SP Dr S Ibomcha Singh stated in a press conference.

A vehicle was spotted on August 24 to be moving in a suspicious way and on an interception, it was found that some narcotic substances were kept concealed in the vehicle. According to news agency, ANI, the vehicle along with the driver was brought to Thoubal Police Station for proper verification where the police found 100 carpet rolls, which had 40 lakh WY tablets inside it. Anti-smuggling unit of Customs Division in Imphal stated that the total value of the seized WY tablets is around Rs 400 crore.

According to the news agency, the driver identified as Mohammad Hussain revealed the names of his accomplices, following which, police teams rushed to the Imphal International Airport and arrested Md Abdul Razak (35), Ayub Khan (41) and Abdul Rahim (33). "Rahim, an international drug smuggler, was arrested with Indian currency of Rs 60,000, 15 numbers of 100 denomination US dollars, one 500 kyats, 2 mobile handsets, passport and other documents," read a police statement. "He is an International drug lord who has been actively involved in smuggling contraband substances in Myanmar, India and Bangladesh," police said. A case has been filed against the four accused and an investigation is underway.

