Mumbai Crime: Man with drugs worth Rs 3.78 lakh arrested in Mahim

mumbai

Picture of the accused who sold drugs in Mahim. Pic/ Suraj Ojha

Mahim is currently facing major drug-related issues as many youths in the area have already become addicts. Locals have even forwarded a complaint to the main cop in the region. Agencies such as the crime branch and the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) are a keeping close eye on this stretch. The Mumbai crime branch’s unit VII had received information about a peddler in Mahim with Mephedrone (MD) drugs.

After this, DCP Akbar Pathan instructed PI Satish Tawre to act and laid a proper trap to nab the accused along with the drugs. Tawre later formed a team which included Inspector Manish Shridhankar, API Anand Bagde, Sunayna Sonavne, PSI Nidhi Dhumal, constable Rohidas Hase, Namdev Parbalkar, Sunil Hadkar, Vishal Shinde, Govind Gavari, Lukman Sayyad and Ganesh Patil.

The team circled the entire premises and laid a trap. When they spotted the suspect near Mahim bus depot, the team immediately detained him. " In the meanwhile, we checked him and found Mephedrone (MD) drugs in his possession which was 210 grams with a value of Rs 3,78,000 in the international market.

The police have registered an offence against him under sections 8 (C), and 20 of NDPS act at Mahim police station and are investigating the case with the motive of identifying the drug chain.

