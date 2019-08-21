Mumbai: 30-year-old thrashed to death by live-in boyfriend

mumbai

The ADR pointed out that the woman had been brutally assaulted and later died and her boyfriend had tried to portray it as an accident in order to escape arrest.

Marina Lalmanswami

The Vakola police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing his live-in girlfriend. While the man, identified as Ramsen Curio, the woman has been identified as Marina Lalmanswami, 30. Both are residents of Mizoram, the police said.

Initially, the police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter, which was later converted into an FIR based on the preliminary medical report. The report pointed out that the woman had been brutally assaulted and later died and her boyfriend had tried to portray it as an accident in order to escape arrest.

The accused had been living with the deceased at his flat in Kalina, Santacruz East, for the past one-and-a-half years. "The couple was in a live-in relationship and used to fight with each other frequently. The neighbours have told us that the duo used to fight over many issues, which had intensified over the past week. The accused used to suspect the woman of infidelity," said an officer.

"Three days ago they fought bitterly with each other, where her boyfriend thrashed her badly. She had been taking some medication at home all this time and when her condition began to deteriorate the accused rushed her to hospital on Monday night. She was declared brought dead. The police said a case of murder has been registered. A further investigation is underway," the officer added.

