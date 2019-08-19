Mumbai Crime: Woman allegedly assaulted in Goregoan, police probes case

mumbai

According to the woman, she was thrashed and assaulted by two men near the IT Park Jungle area in Goregaon East but when the police investigated the matter, they were unable to find any lead on the case

This picture has been used for representational purpose

In order to avoid a scolding from her parents after coming home late from work, a 24-year-old woman allegedly filed a complaint at Dindoshi police station stating she was beaten and molested by two unknown persons near the IT Park Jungle area in Goregaon East. According to the police sources, the complainant worked in an IT company situated in IT Park Goregaon East and as per her statement, she left the office at 7.30 pm and about to take her transport when two unknown people nabbed her from behind and forcibly took her into the jungle where they assaulted and tried to rape her.

Also Read: 26-year-old man held in connection with alleged rape case

She also added that she managed to escape and reach her house late at night. When her parents questioned her for being late, she narrated the entire incident after which a case was filed at the Dindoshi police station. During the investigation, the police visited the crime scene but were unable to find any leads. A week passed but there was no update on the case or the accused. "We have visited the place, checked all the CCTV footages but no such incident reported by the woman appeared on the footage. The statement given by the victim and the CCTV footage did not match even the slightest", informed an officer. According to the police, the woman was misleading everybody with this case.

Also Read: Woman allegedly plans fake kidnapping of her son to steal money from husband who betrayed her

The officers then got hold of the Call detail record (CDR) and brought the person who she spoke to before the interrogation which turned out to be her friend's boyfriend. The man who was allegedly her friend's boyfriend confessed and told the police that they had been together in the forest at the time of the incident but when the police questioned the victim, she denied all the charges. However, a case has been registered against the two unknown persons under the various sections of IPC and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: MP top cop makes a sexist statement on fake kidnapping cases

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates