Mumbai Crime branch nab history-sheeter in Borivli

mumbai

The team later laid a trap at Don Bosco junction in Borivli and finally nabbed him.

A picture of the accused Satish Chauhan. Pic/ Suraj Ojha

The Mumbai crime branch’s unit-xi have arrested a 30-year-old who was wanted by the Karnataka police and is a history-sheeter in Karnataka district who successfully escaped from police custody. The accused identified as Satish Chauhan has two residences, one is in Borivli, Mumbai and another in Shahunagar in Pune.

According to the Chimagi Adhav Inspector crime branch, on August 24, 2018, Kopali Gramin police, of Karnataka police took Chauhan into custody in a robbery case and he was charged under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of Indian penal code. The accused was placed in Belgaon central jail where the cops came to take him for further investigation according to a court order.

While the cops were on their way to the police station, Chauhan, pushed the cops who held him and jumped off the police jeep. He went on to go in hiding in Mumbai. Later, the Karnataka police registered another case against him and he has been untraceable since then.

The Karnataka police suspended the officials. "We as a crime branch office would collect information on a daily basis. We finally found out that he was in Mumbai and would change his appearance and location a lot," Adhav added.

Also Read: 11-year-old grabs hold of thief who tried to steal his mother's necklace in Virar

Since the past three months, the crime team’s officer Sharad Jhine, was working on his case. On August 21, after a tip off about his hideout, the officer along with DCP Akbar Pathan was asked to form a team and lay a trap. Inspector Anand Raorane, Rais Shaikh, API Nitin Utekar, constable Narendra Mayekar, Avinash Shinde, Sudhir Korgaonkar, Ravindra Bhambid, Deepak Kamble, Vishnu Patil, Satyanarayan Naik, Nitin Shinde, Surykant Ambre, Dilip Vaghre, Vinayak Salunkhe, Raju Gare, Rajesh Chauhan, Santosh Mane, Subodh Sawant, Mahadeo Nagve, Sachin Kadam, Rakesh Lotankar, Ajit Chauhan, Nilesh Shinde, Mahesh Raorane and Riya Anerao were part of the team.

The team later laid a trap at Don Bosco junction in Borivli and finally nabbed him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates