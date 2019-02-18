DrugFreeIndia: Bollywood celebrities stand tall for anti-drug campaign

bollywood

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Dutt and many other Bollywood celebrities protest against setting India free from drugs

Sanjay Dutt/picture Courtesy: Rahul Mittra's Instagram account

Sanjay Dutt, who has been vocal about his fight against drugs, posted a picture on social media to stand tall against the substance abuse. Kriti Sanon, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kapil Sharma and many other celebrities have contributed towards this campaign and shared the pictures on Instagram. Take a look!

Sanjay Dutt captioned it: "I always wanted to do something to uproot drug addiction from India. The #DrugFreeIndia campaign is a step towards that! Because of my personal experiences, it's a cause very close to my heart & I want to help the youth of our country. Thank you @srisriravishankar guruji for your support [sic]"

Badshah posted: "I have joined the fight for a #drugfreeindia along with @srisri and @artofliving. Join hands. Save lives.

View this post on Instagram #drugfreeindia A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onFeb 17, 2019 at 1:01am PST

Here's what Kunal Kemmu's wife Soha Ali Khan posted: "Drugs are a menace that rob a significant portion of our youth's potential to prosper; they have destroyed countless lives. We need to join hands to combat this menace and we can start by giving our support to Guruji @srisriravishankar s efforts to make our nation a #drugfreeindia [sic]"

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma also posted: "Tomorrow 11 am. Chandigarh university. Mohali,Punjab. @srisriravishankar @duttsanjay @badboyshah see u there #drugfreeindia [sic]"

Producer Mahaveer Jain, who is one of the organisers behind the Drug-Free India campaign, says, "We will launch the campaign at the Chandigarh University in Mohali at 11 am, in the presence of thousands of students. Sanjay, Sonakshi, Badshah, Kapil Sharma and Varun Sharma will be present at the event along with Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji, where students will pledge against using drugs. From there, we plan to head to the next university as a caravan, where the stars will travel with the students, thus giving the youngsters an opportunity to interact with them. We plan to replicate the format in the other cities. We want to make it a people's movement where they can participate and engage with the stars; hence, the road shows."

It was only a fortnight ago that several Bollywood celebrities - including Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan - announced their association with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's campaign for a drug-free India. The initiative kicks off at Chandigarh University on February 18

