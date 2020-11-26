Drugs case: Ex-Dharma Productions man Kshitij Prasad granted bail

Kshitij Prasad, the former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, was granted bail on Thursday by the special NDPS court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Kshitij was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He was also taken into custody in another case involving the recovery of four-gram cocaine from a Nigerian national Uka Emeka in suburban Andheri.

Also Read: Mumbai: Kshitij Prasad Arrested In Another Drug Case By NCB

The NDPS court has also ordered him to surrender his passport with NCB and directed him not to leave the county without the agency’s permission.

“Kshitij will not walk out of the jail today as he has been implicated in the second case which will be heard on December 3,” said advocate Satishmane Shinde.

Besides Kshitij, the NCB had also taken into custody African national Agilslaos Demtriades in the same case.

Also Read: Drugs Case: Ex-Dharma Productions Man Kshitij Prasad Bought Ganja 12 Times In 3 Months

Kshitij was briefly associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He was arrested on September 26 in the drugs case related to Rajput's death.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news