Drugs case: NCB suspends two officers for negligence in Bollywood probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating an alleged drug syndicate in Bollywood related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has suspended two of its officers pending enquiry. "Two officers investigating the drug syndicate in Mumbai have been suspended for negligence and lacunae in Bharti Singh's and Karishma Prakash's cases. The public prosecutor's role is also under the scanner," a senior NCB officer said.

Officer Pankaj Kumar, handling Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya's case, was suspended for not appearing for their bail application at the Killa court on November 23. His absence was reported by mid-day. Public prosecutor Atul Sarpande, the common link in both case, is also being probed.

"As per the initial probe, the public prosecutor told the officer that the hearing is on November 24. We are verifying the information as the issue was reported on widely and everything was in the public domain," the officer added.

Sarpande told mid-day, "The allegations are baseless. I had informed the officer that I won't be available for the hearing as I had to appear for another NCB case in Thane. Everything is on record."

In Prakash's case, NCB has allegedly found a recording where the officer is recommending defence lawyers to her. "We also found material that indicates Sarpande's involvement," the officer added.

Sources said there is another recording where not adding Section 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders), one of the most stringent of the NDPS Act where securing bail is very difficult, against Prakash, who is actress Deepika Padukone's manager, was discussed. It is not clear who the conversation happened between.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik gets bail in drugs case, was jailed in September

"As far as applying Section 27A in Prakah's case is concerned, I argued before the court during her anticipatory bail plea that as of now the case is of consumption. The section can be added only for conspiracy. There is no way of me being involved in such a conversation. A strong lobby of lawyers is out to malign me," Sarpande added.

NCB had recovered 1.7 grams marijuana and some bottles of CBD oil from Prakash's place in October. She secured anticipatory bail in November. Messages regarding the development to NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede went unanswered till the time of going to press.

Also Read: Drug Case: NCB doesn't oppose Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh's bail plea

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news