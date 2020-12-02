Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik gets bail in drugs case, was jailed in September

The Special NDPS court on Wednesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in drugs case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He was jailed in September.

Showik, 24, was arrested on September 4 by the NCB, which is probing the drugs angle to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his Bandra home on June 14.

Rhea, who was arrested in the same case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7.

Also Read: Mumbai: In Jail For 2 Months, Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Files Fresh Bail Plea

Showik, who was lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Raigad, had pointed out in his bail plea how he had been falsely implicated in the case and that no drugs were seized from him during the investigations.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news