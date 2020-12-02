Search

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik gets bail in drugs case, was jailed in September

Updated: 02 December, 2020 15:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Showik, 24, was arrested on September 4 by the NCB, which is probing the drugs angle to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his Bandra home on June 14

The Special NDPS court on Wednesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in drugs case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He was jailed in September.

Showik, 24, was arrested on September 4 by the NCB, which is probing the drugs angle to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his Bandra home on June 14.

Rhea, who was arrested in the same case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7.

Showik, who was lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Raigad, had pointed out in his bail plea how he had been falsely implicated in the case and that no drugs were seized from him during the investigations.

First Published: 02 December, 2020 15:05 IST

