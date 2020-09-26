Drugs Case: Rakul Preet Singh denies taking drugs; Deepika Padukone's manager grilled by NCB officers

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recorded the statement of actress Rakul Preet Singh on Friday, in connection with the Bollywood drug cartel link to Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress was grilled by NCB for four hours and has allegedly confirmed the drug chats, but denied consuming any narcotic substance or having a direct link with any peddlers.

In her statement, the actress allegedly told the agency that she is part of an anti-drugs campaign and has never consumed drugs. According to sources, Rakul was questioned about the chats and also asked if she knew the drug peddler who was providing narcotics to Rhea Chakraborty.



File picture of Karishma Prakash arriving at the NCB office. PIC/Suresh Karkera

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was also grilled by NCB for over seven hours. She was questioned specifically about the WhatsApp chats with Padukone. Prakash, as per a WhatsApp chat in 2017, allegedly provided 'hash' to the actress as per her demand. In the chats Prakash has also talked about Amit and Shal who seem to be involved in the drug cartel.

The agency believes that she is part of the drug cartel and purchases narcotics for celebrities and high-profile people whom she has been managing. Sources said that Prakash admitted to the drug chats but denied consuming them. The agency has called her again on Saturday to interrogate her along with Padukone.



Rakul Preet Singh was questioned about the chats and asked if she knew the drug peddler providing narcotics to Rhea

Dharma Production's executive Kshitij Prasad and assistant director Anubhav Chopra were also interrogated and searches were conducted at their houses. According to sources, Prasad is a close associate of filmmaker Karan Johar.

